Owaisi Urges Turkey to Reconsider Support for Pakistan Amidst India's Anti-Terrorism Diplomatic Mission

On Saturday, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi called on Turkey to reconsider its support for Pakistan, emphasizing India's deep-rooted historical ties with Ankara and the presence of 'over 200 million honourable Muslims' in India. Speaking to ANI, Owaisi highlighted India's firm stance against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and the nation's determination to address the issue globally as part of a multi-party delegation visiting key partner nations.

Owaisi stressed the importance of reminding Turkey of its historical connections with India and argued that India's Muslim population surpasses that of Pakistan. Criticizing Pakistan's actions, he contended that the country has little to do with Islam. Additionally, Owaisi criticized the US for its role in announcing a ceasefire, asserting that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi should have taken the initiative.

Expressing skepticism about US assurances, Owaisi questioned whether America could ensure that Pakistan would cease terror activities against India. He labeled Pakistan's military as consistently antagonistic towards India and argued against trading with what he described as 'beggars.' Highlighting the importance of the diplomatic mission, Owaisi described the delegation's objective to project India's fight against terrorism, with a focus on Operation Sindoor and key international engagements.

