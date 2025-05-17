Honoring Heroes: Sacrifices in Anti-Naxal Operations

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) solemnly bid farewell to Officer Maharabam Prabo Singh, who tragically lost his life due to a lightning strike while undertaking an anti-Maoist operation in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on May 15. Singh, the Second Commandant of the CRPF's 26th Battalion, was honored for his sacrifice.

Alongside him, three other jawans suffered injuries in the incident. Among the injured was Assistant Commandant Subir Kumar Mandal and jawans Suresh Bhagat and Chandlal Hansda from Chaibasa Police. In a separate distressing incident, the CRPF also paid their last respects to K9 Rolo, a Belgian Shepherd and vital member of their canine squad.

Rolo lost her life on April 27, 2025, after succumbing to anaphylactic shock from over 200 bee stings, while aiding in 'Operation Black Forest' on the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border. Despite emergency treatment efforts, Rolo was pronounced dead, marking a poignant loss for the force.

'Operation Black Forest,' a significant 21-day campaign from April 21 to May 11, aimed to dismantle Naxal strongholds, successfully neutralizing 31 insurgents with a bounty of Rs 1.72 crore. The operation is a major step in the strategy to eradicate Naxalism by March 26, 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)