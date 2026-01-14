Tragic Blast in Jharkhand: Three Lives Lost
A devastating explosion in Habibi Nagar, Jharkhand, claimed three lives, including a couple. The cause of the incident remains unknown, and forensic experts are investigating the scene to determine the nature of the explosive. This area has a history of similar tragic events.
A tragic explosion in Habibi Nagar, Jharkhand, on Wednesday resulted in the deaths of three individuals, including a married couple. Authorities have yet to determine the cause of the blast, and forensic experts are currently at the scene.
"The couple, Saddam and Nanhi Parveen, along with another victim, Rashida Parveen, lost their lives in the explosion," stated SDPO, Sadar, Amit Kumar Anand. Two victims were pronounced dead on the spot, while the third succumbed to injuries at the local hospital.
This unfortunate incident has brought back memories of a similar tragedy in 2016 when four people died reportedly while manufacturing bombs in the same neighborhood. Investigation results are awaited to provide clarity on this recent event.
