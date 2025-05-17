Trump Urges Walmart to Absorb Tariffs Amid Rising Retail Tensions
President Donald Trump criticized Walmart for attributing price increases to tariffs imposed by his administration. Trump suggested the retail giant should absorb these costs. Walmart, acknowledging its tight margins, vowed to keep costs low despite tariff pressures. The tariffs reflect broader U.S.-China trade tensions impacting the retail sector.
In a recent post, U.S. President Donald Trump criticized Walmart for its decision to raise prices, attributing the hike to tariffs imposed on imported goods by his administration. Trump insisted the retail giant should absorb the tariffs instead, highlighting Walmart's massive profits last year.
Trump's comments come after Walmart announced plans to increase prices due to high tariff costs, largely impacting merchandise sourced from China. The company stated its commitment to keeping prices low, despite narrow retail margins, with CEO Doug McMillon explaining that Walmart cannot entirely absorb the tariff costs.
This development underscores the broader impact of the U.S.-China trade tensions on the retail sector. As a leading consumer brand, Walmart's response to these tariffs serves as a key indicator of how such trade policies influence consumer spending and business strategies in the realm of retail.
(With inputs from agencies.)
