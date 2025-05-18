ITBP Launches First Field Hospital for Livestock in Naxal-Affected Chhattisgarh
The ITBP has inaugurated the first field hospital for livestock in Chhattisgarh's Naxal-affected region. Located in Sitagaon, this free facility aims to serve 12,000 animals across 20 villages, supporting local livelihoods. The initiative is a government effort to end Naxal violence and engage communities.
In a pioneering move, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has set up the first field hospital for livestock in a remote, Naxal-affected part of Chhattisgarh. This facility, launched in Sitagaon village, provides free medical services to a diverse range of animals, including poultry, cattle, and dogs.
This hospital forms part of a larger government strategy to curb Naxal violence by 2026 while simultaneously involving local communities in welfare schemes. Officials report a strong turnout from residents eager to avail themselves of free livestock care, reflecting the importance of these animals to their economic stability.
The ITBP, responsible for anti-Naxal operations, recognizes the critical role livestock play in the livelihoods of locals. The hospital provides routine checkups and treatments to enhance animal health, as veterinary resources were previously lacking in this region.
