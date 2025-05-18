Estonia's Vigilance: Monitoring Russia's Shadow Fleet
Estonia is committed to monitoring the Russian 'shadow fleet,' despite provocations such as a brief breach of NATO airspace by a Russian jet. Prime Minister Kristen Michal emphasized the importance of scrutinizing these vessels, which are crucial to Russia's oil revenue. Estonia advocates for reinforced European defense efforts against Russia.
As tensions in the Baltic region escalate, Estonia remains steadfast in monitoring the activities of Russia's so-called 'shadow fleet.' Prime Minister Kristen Michal confirmed to Reuters that the country would persist in inspecting these vessels, despite recent provocations, including a Russian fighter jet's breach of NATO airspace.
The incident involved Estonia's attempt to inspect a Russian-bound oil tanker, suspected to be part of a fleet evading Western sanctions imposed due to Russia's actions in Ukraine. While the Estonian Navy does not plan to board such tankers, Estonia previously detained another shadow fleet tanker, the Kiwala, in April.
Russia continues to thrive financially with approximately 60% of its oil shipped by these shadow vessels to nations like China and India, prompting questions on how Russia maintains its war efforts. Estonia calls for stronger military defenses within Europe, advocating for increased GDP allocation to defense spending, as NATO prepares for upcoming discussions.
