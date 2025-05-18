Left Menu

Estonia's Vigilance: Monitoring Russia's Shadow Fleet

Estonia is committed to monitoring the Russian 'shadow fleet,' despite provocations such as a brief breach of NATO airspace by a Russian jet. Prime Minister Kristen Michal emphasized the importance of scrutinizing these vessels, which are crucial to Russia's oil revenue. Estonia advocates for reinforced European defense efforts against Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-05-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 20:46 IST
Estonia's Vigilance: Monitoring Russia's Shadow Fleet
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

As tensions in the Baltic region escalate, Estonia remains steadfast in monitoring the activities of Russia's so-called 'shadow fleet.' Prime Minister Kristen Michal confirmed to Reuters that the country would persist in inspecting these vessels, despite recent provocations, including a Russian fighter jet's breach of NATO airspace.

The incident involved Estonia's attempt to inspect a Russian-bound oil tanker, suspected to be part of a fleet evading Western sanctions imposed due to Russia's actions in Ukraine. While the Estonian Navy does not plan to board such tankers, Estonia previously detained another shadow fleet tanker, the Kiwala, in April.

Russia continues to thrive financially with approximately 60% of its oil shipped by these shadow vessels to nations like China and India, prompting questions on how Russia maintains its war efforts. Estonia calls for stronger military defenses within Europe, advocating for increased GDP allocation to defense spending, as NATO prepares for upcoming discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025