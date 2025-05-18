Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Russia Detains Greek-Owned Tanker in Baltic

Russia's detention of a Greek-owned oil tanker after it departed from an Estonian port highlights ongoing regional tensions. The ship, en route to Rotterdam with Estonian shale oil, had used a navigation channel crossing Russian waters, sparking diplomatic concerns and prompting Estonia to alert NATO allies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-05-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 21:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia has detained a Greek-owned oil tanker shortly after it left an Estonian Baltic Sea port, according to a statement by the Estonian Foreign Ministry. This incident has raised concerns, prompting Estonia to inform NATO allies.

The Liberia-flagged vessel Green Admire departed Sillamae port on Saturday evening. By Sunday afternoon, it was anchored near Russia's Hogland island. The ship was transporting Estonian shale oil bound for Rotterdam, noted the Estonian Transport Administration.

Navigating through Russian waters was part of an international agreement involving Estonia, Finland, and Russia. However, this episode adds to a series of maritime confrontations, with recent NATO concerns over Russian sanctions evasion and undersea sabotage.

