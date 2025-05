Tensions Rise as Russia Detains Greek-Owned Oil Tanker in Baltic Sea

Russia has detained a Greek-owned oil tanker, Green Admire, following its departure from an Estonian port, according to the Estonian Foreign Ministry.

The vessel, flagged in Liberia, utilized a navigation channel crossing Russian waters to avoid shallows, leading to its interception near Russia's Hogland Island on Sunday.

This incident has escalated regional tensions, as Baltic Sea nations remain vigilant due to recent disruptions and Russia's unpredictable behavior since invading Ukraine in 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)