Delhi Court Delays Bail Decision for Former AAP MLA in High-Profile MCOCA Case

The Delhi Police have officially opposed the bail request of former Aam Aadmi Party MLA Naresh Balyan, implicated in a high-stakes MCOCA case. The police assert serious allegations persist against Balyan, and supplementary charges under Sections 3 and 4 of MCOCA have been filed.

Countering the charges, Balyan's legal counsel challenged the validity of the FIR approval process, casting doubt on the proceedings originating from it. Balyan, in judicial custody since December 4, 2024, is linked to an alleged crime syndicate managed by gangster Kapil Sangwan, also known as Nandu. The court set further hearings for Tuesday.

Special Public Prosecutor Akhand Pratap Singh led arguments for the police, while advocates M S Khan, Rohit Kumar Dalal, and Rahul Sahani represented Balyan. Despite previous bail in another case, Balyan was arrested again after the FIR's registration under MCOCA. The court has taken note of both the primary and supplementary charge sheets.

(With inputs from agencies.)