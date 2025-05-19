Left Menu

Delhi Court Delays Bail Decision for Former AAP MLA in High-Profile MCOCA Case

The Delhi Police opposed the bail plea of former AAP MLA Naresh Balyan in a case under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). Amidst claims of invalid FIR registration, the court extended judicial custody for the accused, with hearings on police arguments set to continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 13:03 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 13:03 IST
Delhi Court Delays Bail Decision for Former AAP MLA in High-Profile MCOCA Case
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police have officially opposed the bail request of former Aam Aadmi Party MLA Naresh Balyan, implicated in a high-stakes MCOCA case. The police assert serious allegations persist against Balyan, and supplementary charges under Sections 3 and 4 of MCOCA have been filed.

Countering the charges, Balyan's legal counsel challenged the validity of the FIR approval process, casting doubt on the proceedings originating from it. Balyan, in judicial custody since December 4, 2024, is linked to an alleged crime syndicate managed by gangster Kapil Sangwan, also known as Nandu. The court set further hearings for Tuesday.

Special Public Prosecutor Akhand Pratap Singh led arguments for the police, while advocates M S Khan, Rohit Kumar Dalal, and Rahul Sahani represented Balyan. Despite previous bail in another case, Balyan was arrested again after the FIR's registration under MCOCA. The court has taken note of both the primary and supplementary charge sheets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025