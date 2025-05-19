India's Diplomatic Push: Navigating Peace and Terrorism

In a resolute move to assert its stand on peace and terrorism, India is dispatching all-party delegations to various nations, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced on Monday. Rijiju emphasized that while India champions peace, it will not hesitate to act sternly against acts of terrorism, aiming to communicate this stance globally.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Operation Sindoor, a response to recent terrorist acts by Pakistan-backed groups, underscores India's commitment to combating cross-border terrorism. However, this initiative has spurred political contention, especially concerning the selection of delegates, with Congress expressing dissatisfaction over the exclusion of its suggested names.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh criticized the government for overlooking proposed delegates and viewed the international outreach as a 'damage control' measure. He suggested that a unified approach, including an all-party meeting chaired by Modi, would strengthen India's position. The government, meanwhile, continues its diplomatic efforts amidst internal political tensions.

