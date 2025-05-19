Left Menu

Turbulent Markets Stunned by U.S. Debt Concerns and Trade Policy Shifts

Treasury yields rose, and U.S. stock futures slipped following Moody's downgrade of U.S. credit rating. Global markets were also affected by U.S. debt concerns and trade tensions. Higher tariffs and policy uncertainties are impacting consumer sentiment and future economic growth, with eyes on upcoming economic data and Federal Reserve decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 17:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Monday, treasury yields rose while U.S. stock futures slipped, accompanied by a dip in the dollar. This turbulence comes in the wake of Moody's downgrading the U.S. sovereign credit rating over concerns about escalating national debt and rising deficits.

Global financial markets were not immune to the ripple effects. European and Asian shares fell, as mixed economic data from China indicated continued struggles. Meanwhile, the White House maintained a combative stance on trade partners, heightening fears of an expanding U.S. debt, exacerbated by pending tax cut legislation.

Financial analysts are closely monitoring the Federal Reserve for cues on interest rates and fiscal policy, amidst a backdrop of rising tariffs and geopolitical uncertainties impacting global economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

