Global Delegations Project India's Zero-Tolerance Stance on Terrorism

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor leads a delegation to multiple countries, showcasing India's zero-tolerance terrorism policy. Amidst political contention over delegation selections, Tharoor emphasizes national unity over party politics. Delegations aim to convey India's resolute stance globally, involving MPs from various parties divided into seven groups for extensive international outreach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 17:53 IST
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor is set to lead one of seven international delegations tasked with showcasing India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism. The delegation will visit Guyana, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, and the United States, departing on May 24, following a briefing by the Foreign Secretary on Operation Sindoor.

Scheduled to visit the US post-Memorial Day weekend, Tharoor's delegation aims to maximize engagement opportunities with Congress. Tharoor mentioned that the specific nature of the mission restricts comment until after an upcoming briefing. Despite differences over delegation selection, including reservations from Congress leadership, Tharoor emphasized his dedication to the national interest.

The broader mission sees lawmakers from across Indian political lines emphasizing the nation's unified stance on terrorism. Delegates from parties including BJP, DMK, JDU, and NCP, alongside Congress, will advocate on the international stage, underscoring a cohesive national message against terrorism.

