Madhya Pradesh to Celebrate Ahilyabai Holkar's 300th in Grandeur

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav spearheads the preparations for the grand celebration of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar's 300th birth anniversary, which includes a special cabinet meeting at Indore's historic Rajwada Palace and discussions on state development and public welfare initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 19:13 IST
MP CM Mohan Yadav chairing meeting at Samatva Bhavan (Photo/X @DrMohanYadav51). Image Credit: ANI
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav presided over a pivotal meeting at Samatva Bhavan, the official residence of the Chief Minister in Bhopal, to discuss plans for Devi Ahilyabai Holkar's 300th birth anniversary celebrations. This significant event will witness various developmental and public welfare decisions.

Among the announcements, CM Yadav revealed that a special cabinet meeting would be convened on May 20 at the politically and historically rich Rajwada Palace in Indore, aligning with the commemorative year of Devi Ahilyabai's birth anniversary. The legacy of her governance and public service continues to inspire State leadership.

Constructed in 1747 AD by Malhar Rao Holkar, Rajwada Palace is not only a key historical monument in Indore but also a symbol of the Holkar Dynasty's heritage. A focal point of Indore's tourism, the palace grounds include a garden with a statue of Devi Ahilya Bai, fountains, and an artificial waterfall, drawing visitors into the city's historical narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

