India Unveils Enhanced OCI Portal to Elevate Digital Governance
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have unveiled a revamped Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) portal, promising enhanced digital experiences for overseas Indians. The launch represents a stride toward improved digital governance, addressing previous user concerns and meeting modern technological standards.
In a significant move to enhance digital governance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have jointly unveiled the newly revamped Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) portal. This development is heralded as a stride towards a more citizen-friendly digital environment for overseas Indians.
The launch, which took place in New Delhi, aims to modernize and enhance the user experience for OCI cardholders, addressing issues that arose with the previous system due to rapid technological advancements and user feedback over the last decade. The updated portal now promises enhanced security, improved functionality, and a streamlined user interface.
The Ministry of Home Affairs, in its statement, emphasized that this revamped platform is part of a broader push to create a digitally empowered framework of governance. This step is especially significant for individuals of Indian origin who hold foreign citizenship, offering them lifelong visa-free travel to India among other rights.
(With inputs from agencies.)
