Tragedy Strikes: Teenagers Drown in Uttar Pradesh's Tons River
Two teenagers, Kaga and Amit, tragically drowned while bathing in the Tons River in Ballia district, Uttar Pradesh. The incident occurred near Chitbaragaon town when they ventured into deep water. Police, along with locals, recovered the bodies, which have been sent for post-mortem examination.
Tragedy unfolded in Ballia district, Uttar Pradesh, as two teenagers, Kaga, aged 14, and Amit, aged 15, drowned in the Tons River while bathing near Chitbaragaon town.
The teenagers, unaware of the river's depth, ventured too far, resulting in a heart-wrenching incident confirmed by Circle Officer (Sadar) Mohammad Usman.
Local police, with assistance from the community, retrieved their bodies, which have now been sent for post-mortem examination as part of the investigation.
