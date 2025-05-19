Tragedy Strikes: Teenagers Drown in Uttar Pradesh's Tons River

Tragedy unfolded in Ballia district, Uttar Pradesh, as two teenagers, Kaga, aged 14, and Amit, aged 15, drowned in the Tons River while bathing near Chitbaragaon town.

The teenagers, unaware of the river's depth, ventured too far, resulting in a heart-wrenching incident confirmed by Circle Officer (Sadar) Mohammad Usman.

Local police, with assistance from the community, retrieved their bodies, which have now been sent for post-mortem examination as part of the investigation.

