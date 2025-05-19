India's Parliamentary Committee Stands United Against Terrorism
India's Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs held a detailed meeting discussing foreign policy with Pakistan. Members expressed support for Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, amidst social media criticism, following Operation Sindoor. Upcoming all-party delegations aim to project India's zero-tolerance against terrorism globally. A call for unity in fighting terrorism was echoed.
The Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs convened a comprehensive meeting on Monday, where Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri briefed members on the latest foreign policy developments regarding India and Pakistan. This discussion came in the wake of Operation Sindoor on May 7 and the subsequent agreement to halt military action and firing between the countries.
Despite proposed resolutions of solidarity due to external criticisms faced by Misri, he advised against them. Committee head, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, acknowledged Misri's service to the nation and emphasized the rich dialogue, which extended beyond typical duration, with 24 members present—a record attendance.
As India perseveres in its fight against cross-border terrorism, upcoming all-party delegations will visit key countries, projecting India's unified stance and zero-tolerance against terrorism. With prominent political and diplomatic figures, these delegations aim to fortify global relations and share India's strong anti-terrorism message.
