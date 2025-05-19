Left Menu

India's Parliamentary Committee Stands United Against Terrorism

India's Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs held a detailed meeting discussing foreign policy with Pakistan. Members expressed support for Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, amidst social media criticism, following Operation Sindoor. Upcoming all-party delegations aim to project India's zero-tolerance against terrorism globally. A call for unity in fighting terrorism was echoed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 23:04 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 23:04 IST
India's Parliamentary Committee Stands United Against Terrorism
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri (L), Congress leaer Shashi Tharoor (R) (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs convened a comprehensive meeting on Monday, where Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri briefed members on the latest foreign policy developments regarding India and Pakistan. This discussion came in the wake of Operation Sindoor on May 7 and the subsequent agreement to halt military action and firing between the countries.

Despite proposed resolutions of solidarity due to external criticisms faced by Misri, he advised against them. Committee head, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, acknowledged Misri's service to the nation and emphasized the rich dialogue, which extended beyond typical duration, with 24 members present—a record attendance.

As India perseveres in its fight against cross-border terrorism, upcoming all-party delegations will visit key countries, projecting India's unified stance and zero-tolerance against terrorism. With prominent political and diplomatic figures, these delegations aim to fortify global relations and share India's strong anti-terrorism message.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025