Global Markets Stumble Amid U.S. Credit Concerns and Trade Stalemate

In a volatile week for global markets, Asian stocks rose modestly as U.S. Treasury yields steadied, offering the U.S. dollar temporary breathing space. The market is digesting weak signals on trade deals and Moody's downgrade over the U.S.'s $36 trillion debt, which had earlier sparked a selloff.

A recovery in major U.S. stock indexes saw them flattening by close, with the MSCI Asia-Pacific index gaining 0.36% and Japan's Nikkei advancing 0.65%. Meanwhile, China's central bank offered reassurance by cutting benchmark lending rates, prompting a minor lift in the Hang Seng Index by 1%.

Market analysts highlight that despite current stability, risks loom as U.S. economic policy debates continue. With investors eyeing Congressional tax bill discussions and potential interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve, markets remain attentive to U.S. fiscal health and trade dynamics.

