Left Menu

Punjab Police Disrupts ISI-Backed Terror Module in Major Crackdown

Punjab Police dismantled a significant terror module of Babbar Khalsa International, sponsored by Pakistan's ISI, arresting six operatives after a mired grenade attack on a Batala liquor vend. Guided by foreign handlers, this operation underscores the transnational reach and contacts within banned militant organizations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-05-2025 11:56 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 11:56 IST
Punjab Police Disrupts ISI-Backed Terror Module in Major Crackdown
Police recovered a 30-bore pistol from the module (Photo/@DGPPunjabPolice). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive action against terrorism, Punjab Police dismantled a terror module linked to the banned Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), reportedly backed by Pakistan's intelligence agency, ISI. Six operatives were apprehended following a thwarted grenade attack on a liquor vend in Batala.

The module, orchestrated by Portugal-based Maninder Billa and Mannu Agwan, who recently assumed operational control of BKI, operated under the leadership of Harwinder Singh Rinda. A police encounter led to the injury of Jatin Kumar, one of the accused, who is currently hospitalised. A firearm was recovered during the crackdown.

Additionally, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has intensified its efforts, conducting raids at 15 locations across Punjab to capture incriminating evidence linked to the December grenade attack on a police station in Gurdaspur. These searches target suspects connected to BKI operatives abroad, highlighting the global nature of this militant network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How accurate are AI models in capturing Gen Z travel behavior?

New AI model boosts rail safety with real-time cyber and energy resilience

AI doesn’t think, but still shapes how we do

Digital infrastructure failures threaten Latin America's path to Industry 4.0 and 5.0

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025