Punjab Police Disrupts ISI-Backed Terror Module in Major Crackdown

In a decisive action against terrorism, Punjab Police dismantled a terror module linked to the banned Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), reportedly backed by Pakistan's intelligence agency, ISI. Six operatives were apprehended following a thwarted grenade attack on a liquor vend in Batala.

The module, orchestrated by Portugal-based Maninder Billa and Mannu Agwan, who recently assumed operational control of BKI, operated under the leadership of Harwinder Singh Rinda. A police encounter led to the injury of Jatin Kumar, one of the accused, who is currently hospitalised. A firearm was recovered during the crackdown.

Additionally, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has intensified its efforts, conducting raids at 15 locations across Punjab to capture incriminating evidence linked to the December grenade attack on a police station in Gurdaspur. These searches target suspects connected to BKI operatives abroad, highlighting the global nature of this militant network.

