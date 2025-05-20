CBI Arrests Postal Officer and Driver in Bribery Scandal

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a Sub Divisional Inspector (SDI) from India Post and a driver for demanding a bribe of Rs 25,000 from a Branch Post Master in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh. The arrests followed a sting operation by the CBI, according to an official statement released on Tuesday.

The CBI had registered a case against the SDI of India Post Madiyahu on Monday. The officer allegedly inspected the India Post Branch Office in Seur and, upon noticing a cash shortage, demanded a bribe from the Branch Post Master to resolve the issue without disciplinary action.

During an inspection on May 15, the SDI insisted on a clarification from the Branch Post Master regarding the cash discrepancy, which was provided on May 17. Nevertheless, the SDI proceeded to solicit a bribe to overlook the shortage and prevent suspension. The CBI caught the driver involved in the scheme red-handed while accepting the illicit payment. Both suspects were subsequently presented before the CBI court, according to the agency's statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)