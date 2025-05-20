CBI Arrests Postal Officer and Driver in Bribery Scandal
The Central Bureau of Investigation has apprehended a Sub Divisional Inspector and a driver from India Post for soliciting a Rs 25,000 bribe from a Branch Post Master over fabricated accusations of cash shortage in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh. They were caught in the act by CBI and subsequently arrested.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a Sub Divisional Inspector (SDI) from India Post and a driver for demanding a bribe of Rs 25,000 from a Branch Post Master in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh. The arrests followed a sting operation by the CBI, according to an official statement released on Tuesday.
The CBI had registered a case against the SDI of India Post Madiyahu on Monday. The officer allegedly inspected the India Post Branch Office in Seur and, upon noticing a cash shortage, demanded a bribe from the Branch Post Master to resolve the issue without disciplinary action.
During an inspection on May 15, the SDI insisted on a clarification from the Branch Post Master regarding the cash discrepancy, which was provided on May 17. Nevertheless, the SDI proceeded to solicit a bribe to overlook the shortage and prevent suspension. The CBI caught the driver involved in the scheme red-handed while accepting the illicit payment. Both suspects were subsequently presented before the CBI court, according to the agency's statement.
