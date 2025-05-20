Political Crossfire: Assam's CM Sarma Accuses Congress MP Gogoi of Pakistan Ties

In a fresh political salvo, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched a blistering critique against Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, suggesting links between the MP and Pakistan. This contentious claim, delivered via a post on X, stirred political waters on Tuesday.

CM Sarma insinuated that Gogoi has inappropriate affiliations with Pakistan, citing alleged visits under the ISI's invitation and questioning the Congress leader's patriotism. Further incendiary comments accused Gogoi's family of foreign citizenship and financial connections with Pakistani organizations.

Gaurav Gogoi retaliated with equal fervor, dismissing Sarma's accusations as unfounded and exaggerated. Gogoi described Sarma's allegations as 'worse than a B-grade film,' asserting that these claims are part of a recurring pattern of political distraction. Tensions remain high as both sides stand firm.

(With inputs from agencies.)