Falcon Agrifriz Launches India's Largest Frozen Potato Facility in Gujarat

Falcon Agrifriz Foods inaugurates a cutting-edge frozen potato products plant in Gujarat, marking a milestone for India's food processing sector. The facility aims to transform Gujarat into a global hub for processed potato exports, leveraging advanced technology and a strong farmer network to ensure high-quality produce.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mehsana | Updated: 21-05-2025 11:53 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 11:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a groundbreaking development for India's food processing industry, Falcon Agrifriz Foods Private Limited has unveiled a state-of-the-art, fully automated facility in Mehsana, Gujarat, dedicated to frozen potato products. The inauguration, graced by India's Home Minister Amit Shah, marks a strategic collaboration between Falcon and the Government of Gujarat, underscoring a ₹1,050 crore investment plan to position Gujarat as a pivotal hub for frozen potato-based exports.

With over four decades of diversified business ventures, Falcon is extending its legacy into the frozen food sector, aiming for India to become a leader in processed potato exports. Their approach integrates a robust contract farming network across northern India, ensuring top-tier quality produce that undergoes stringent quality controls before entering advanced cold storage facilities for year-round preservation.

The Mehsana plant, spanning 25 acres, is India's largest French fries production line, equipped to produce 15 metric tons per hour. Besides its remarkable capacity, the facility is noteworthy for being among the most advanced automated food processing plants in the country. Falcon's vision, as articulated by Chairman Tara Ranjan Patnaik and Vice-Chairman Parthajeet Patnaik, emphasizes sustainable growth, global competitiveness, and a commitment to leveraging technology to bolster India's standing in the global market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

