Odisha Boosts Pension to Support Elders and Disabled

The Odisha government has increased the monthly pension to Rs 3,500 for beneficiaries aged 80 and above, and those with over 80% disability, starting June. This applies to recipients of the National Social Assistance Programme and Madhu Babu Pension Scheme, fulfilling a BJP manifesto promise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 21-05-2025 13:54 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 13:41 IST
The Odisha government has announced a significant increase in monthly pensions for senior citizens and people with substantial disabilities. Eligible beneficiaries will see their pensions rise to Rs 3,500 from June, under the National Social Assistance Programme and Madhu Babu Pension Scheme.

This decision is in line with the government's commitment to social welfare, articulated in the BJP's manifesto. It reflects a considerable hike from the previous pension of Rs 1,500 and has been backdated to take effect from January 2025.

This enhanced pension initiative was announced by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi during his first budget presentation and was rolled out at a ceremony in January. The government has earmarked Rs 7,600 crore for these schemes to ensure financial security for some of its most vulnerable citizens.

