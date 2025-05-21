Rice Crisis: Minister Resigns Amid Soaring Prices in Japan
Japan's Agriculture Minister Taku Eto resigned after stating he received rice as gifts, amid public discontent over soaring rice prices. His comments, seen as out of touch, caused backlash during economic struggles. Former Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi has been appointed to handle the situation, focusing on reforming rice policies.
- Country:
- Japan
Japan's Agriculture Minister, Taku Eto, stepped down on Wednesday following backlash over comments that he "never had to buy rice," stirring controversy amidst soaring prices of the staple food. The comment, made during a seminar, was perceived as out of touch with the economic realities facing consumers.
Shinjiro Koizumi, a former Environment Minister, has been appointed to replace Eto. He has pledged to prioritize rice supply stabilization and price control. Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba emphasized strengthening food security, proposing reforms to improve rice production and potential exports, although critics demand a focus on immediate price relief.
Japan has faced rice shortages, attributed to poor harvests and distribution complexities, with the government releasing rice from emergency stockpiles. Despite efforts, officials and experts struggle to trace the root causes of the supply issue, which remains a significant challenge for the government.
