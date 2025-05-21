Left Menu

Lieutenant Governor Visits Shelling-Affected Rajouri; Announces Government Job for Victim Families

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited Rajouri district after recent shelling incidents, meeting local residents and officials. He announced government jobs for families who lost members to shelling across Jammu and Kashmir. Operation Sindoor's effectiveness was highlighted, with India's defenses neutralizing subsequent threats from Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 20:42 IST
Lieutenant Governor Visits Shelling-Affected Rajouri; Announces Government Job for Victim Families
Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha conducted an official visit to shelling-affected areas in Rajouri district amid ongoing tensions in the region. The visit, prompted by recent violations of hostilities and cross-border shelling after India's Operation Sindoor, included meetings with civil administration, police officials, and concerned local residents.

During his interaction at the PWD Dak Bungalow with both media representatives and affected families, Sinha acknowledged his delay in visiting the Rajouri-Poonch area and provided updates on the administration's response. He assured families of comprehensive support, announcing a new policy that offers a government job to a member of each family that suffered a loss due to shelling throughout Jammu and Kashmir.

Sinha also revealed that extensive assessments were conducted with district administration, police, and civil authorities to evaluate current responses and strategize future preparedness. Operation Sindoor was praised for its decisive nature against terrorist threats, demonstrating India's strategic readiness and enhanced military doctrine to counter future provocations by Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025