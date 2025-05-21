Lieutenant Governor Visits Shelling-Affected Rajouri; Announces Government Job for Victim Families

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha conducted an official visit to shelling-affected areas in Rajouri district amid ongoing tensions in the region. The visit, prompted by recent violations of hostilities and cross-border shelling after India's Operation Sindoor, included meetings with civil administration, police officials, and concerned local residents.

During his interaction at the PWD Dak Bungalow with both media representatives and affected families, Sinha acknowledged his delay in visiting the Rajouri-Poonch area and provided updates on the administration's response. He assured families of comprehensive support, announcing a new policy that offers a government job to a member of each family that suffered a loss due to shelling throughout Jammu and Kashmir.

Sinha also revealed that extensive assessments were conducted with district administration, police, and civil authorities to evaluate current responses and strategize future preparedness. Operation Sindoor was praised for its decisive nature against terrorist threats, demonstrating India's strategic readiness and enhanced military doctrine to counter future provocations by Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)