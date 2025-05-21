Left Menu

Jony Ive Takes Creative Helm at OpenAI

Jony Ive, famed for his design work at Apple, along with his design firm, will assume creative and design control at OpenAI. This significant collaboration aims to enhance the aesthetics and functionality of OpenAI's offerings, marking a new chapter in the intersection of technology and design.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 22:47 IST
Esteemed designer Jony Ive, best known for his influential tenure at Apple, is set to take creative and design control at OpenAI alongside his firm, according to The Wall Street Journal.

This marks a significant collaboration as OpenAI seeks to integrate sophisticated design into its technological advancements.

The move is poised to blend cutting-edge technology with world-class design, potentially changing the landscape of AI design aesthetics and user experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

