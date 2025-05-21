Jony Ive Takes Creative Helm at OpenAI
Jony Ive, famed for his design work at Apple, along with his design firm, will assume creative and design control at OpenAI. This significant collaboration aims to enhance the aesthetics and functionality of OpenAI's offerings, marking a new chapter in the intersection of technology and design.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 22:47 IST
Esteemed designer Jony Ive, best known for his influential tenure at Apple, is set to take creative and design control at OpenAI alongside his firm, according to The Wall Street Journal.
This marks a significant collaboration as OpenAI seeks to integrate sophisticated design into its technological advancements.
The move is poised to blend cutting-edge technology with world-class design, potentially changing the landscape of AI design aesthetics and user experience.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jony Ive
- OpenAI
- design
- technology
- creative control
- AI
- Apple
- partnership
- futuristic design
- innovation
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Flight Suspension at Sanaa Airport: Aftermath of Israeli Strike
Four targets of Jaish-e-Mohammed, 3 of Lashkar-e-Taiba, 2 of Hizbul Mujahideen terror groups hit in intelligence-based IAF strikes: Sources.
Airspace Lockdown: Indian Flights Grounded Amidst Rising Tensions
Tensions Escalate: Cross-Border Shelling Claims Lives in Jammu and Kashmir
Pentagon Report Reveals Injuries in Biden's Gaza Aid Effort