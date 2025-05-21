Jony Ive Takes Creative Helm at OpenAI

Esteemed designer Jony Ive, best known for his influential tenure at Apple, is set to take creative and design control at OpenAI alongside his firm, according to The Wall Street Journal.

This marks a significant collaboration as OpenAI seeks to integrate sophisticated design into its technological advancements.

The move is poised to blend cutting-edge technology with world-class design, potentially changing the landscape of AI design aesthetics and user experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)