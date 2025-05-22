Strategic Success: Top Maoist Leader Basavaraju Eliminated by Security Forces

The Inspector General of Bastar Range, Chhattisgarh, P Sundarraj, announced the successful elimination of CPI (Maoist) general secretary Basavaraju, a top Naxalite figure involved in over 200 attacks. Basavaraju played a major role in orchestrating violence against security forces and public representatives, marking his death as a significant achievement.

Basavaraju, who was approximately 70 years old and a B.Tech graduate from Srikakulam district, Andhra Pradesh, contributed notably to Naxalite strategies in Left-Wing Extremism affected states as the Commander-in-Chief of the Maoists' Central Military Commission. His involvement spanned over 40 years, including a tenure as the Maoist party's general secretary.

After discovering 27 bodies of Naxalites, including Basavaraju, in the Abujhmad forests of Narayanpur, the operation continues as ammunition caches have been unearthed. The death of Basavaraju and his associates underlines a strategic win for the forces, enhancing hopes for restored peace and a decline in Naxalite influence.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised the security forces' operation, lauding it as a milestone in the decades-long fight against Naxalism. Shah highlighted that Basavaraju's removal marked the first time a General Secretary-ranked Naxalite leader was neutralized, echoing hopes for ongoing peace and progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)