Delhi's Big Push: Monitoring Stations to Clean Yamuna River
In a bid to rejuvenate the Yamuna River, the BJP-led Delhi government has announced the installation of 32 real-time water quality monitoring stations. These stations will track water pollution and aid the ongoing Yamuna cleaning project. A significant budget has been allocated to support this initiative.
- Country:
- India
The BJP-led Delhi government is taking significant strides towards cleaning the Yamuna River with the planned installation of 32 real-time water quality monitoring stations. As part of an expanded environmental initiative, these stations will oversee both the Yamuna itself and the major drains that flow into it.
The comprehensive network will see ten stations placed directly on the river at key points such as Palla and the ISBT Bridge, with an additional 22 located along major drains like Najafgarh and Metcalfe House. This system is designed to provide accurate, real-time data on water quality, which will be transmitted directly to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) server.
Key pollutants, including BOD, COD, and TSS, along with nitrogen, phosphorus, and ammonia levels, will be meticulously monitored. The initiative comes in the wake of previous administrations' unfulfilled promises to clean the Yamuna. With a substantial budget earmarked, including funds for STPs, the government aims to combat pollution at its source.
(With inputs from agencies.)
