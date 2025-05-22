Left Menu

Delhi's Big Push: Monitoring Stations to Clean Yamuna River

In a bid to rejuvenate the Yamuna River, the BJP-led Delhi government has announced the installation of 32 real-time water quality monitoring stations. These stations will track water pollution and aid the ongoing Yamuna cleaning project. A significant budget has been allocated to support this initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 10:37 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 10:37 IST
Delhi's Big Push: Monitoring Stations to Clean Yamuna River
Yamuna River (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP-led Delhi government is taking significant strides towards cleaning the Yamuna River with the planned installation of 32 real-time water quality monitoring stations. As part of an expanded environmental initiative, these stations will oversee both the Yamuna itself and the major drains that flow into it.

The comprehensive network will see ten stations placed directly on the river at key points such as Palla and the ISBT Bridge, with an additional 22 located along major drains like Najafgarh and Metcalfe House. This system is designed to provide accurate, real-time data on water quality, which will be transmitted directly to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) server.

Key pollutants, including BOD, COD, and TSS, along with nitrogen, phosphorus, and ammonia levels, will be meticulously monitored. The initiative comes in the wake of previous administrations' unfulfilled promises to clean the Yamuna. With a substantial budget earmarked, including funds for STPs, the government aims to combat pollution at its source.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025