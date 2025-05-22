NIA Chargesheets Duo Over Kerala Naxal Recruitment Case
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a supplementary charge sheet against two individuals accused of recruiting youths for a banned Naxal terrorist group in Kerala. The accused were charged with multiple sections of the Unlawful Activities Act and Indian Penal Code by the NIA Special Court in Ernakulam.
In a significant move, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has leveled charges against two individuals in the case of recruiting youth for the armed faction of the banned Naxal terrorist organization in Kerala.
The chargesheet was submitted to the NIA Special Court in Ernakulam, implicating R Ragavendran and B G Krishnamurthy under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, and the Indian Penal Code.
The investigation focused on the People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) case, initiated by the NIA in February 2022, uncovering efforts to recruit cadres and conduct terrorist camps in the Western Ghats. As a prominent member of CPI (Maoist), Krishnamurthy played a critical role in arming recruits for attacks against the nation.
