NIA Chargesheets Duo Over Kerala Naxal Recruitment Case

In a significant move, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has leveled charges against two individuals in the case of recruiting youth for the armed faction of the banned Naxal terrorist organization in Kerala.

The chargesheet was submitted to the NIA Special Court in Ernakulam, implicating R Ragavendran and B G Krishnamurthy under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, and the Indian Penal Code.

The investigation focused on the People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) case, initiated by the NIA in February 2022, uncovering efforts to recruit cadres and conduct terrorist camps in the Western Ghats. As a prominent member of CPI (Maoist), Krishnamurthy played a critical role in arming recruits for attacks against the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)