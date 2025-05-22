Left Menu

NIA Chargesheets Duo Over Kerala Naxal Recruitment Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a supplementary charge sheet against two individuals accused of recruiting youths for a banned Naxal terrorist group in Kerala. The accused were charged with multiple sections of the Unlawful Activities Act and Indian Penal Code by the NIA Special Court in Ernakulam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 14:41 IST
NIA Chargesheets Duo Over Kerala Naxal Recruitment Case
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has leveled charges against two individuals in the case of recruiting youth for the armed faction of the banned Naxal terrorist organization in Kerala.

The chargesheet was submitted to the NIA Special Court in Ernakulam, implicating R Ragavendran and B G Krishnamurthy under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, and the Indian Penal Code.

The investigation focused on the People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) case, initiated by the NIA in February 2022, uncovering efforts to recruit cadres and conduct terrorist camps in the Western Ghats. As a prominent member of CPI (Maoist), Krishnamurthy played a critical role in arming recruits for attacks against the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025