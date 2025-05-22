Left Menu

EU Tariffs Shake Up Fertiliser and Farm Produce Trade with Russia and Belarus

The European Parliament voted to impose steep tariffs on Russian and Belarusian fertilisers and some farm produce to safeguard EU food security and limit Russian war funding. Starting July 1, tariffs on nitrogen fertilisers will drastically rise, potentially halting trade and prompting the EU to diversify supply sources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 16:03 IST
EU Tariffs Shake Up Fertiliser and Farm Produce Trade with Russia and Belarus
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Parliament has moved decisively to secure the continent's food chain by imposing substantial tariffs on fertilisers and certain farm produce from Russia and Belarus.

The decision, which aims to limit Russian financial inflows that could potentially fund the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, reflects a strategic shift to enhance EU food security.

Tariffs on nitrogen fertilisers are set to escalate dramatically, effectively stopping trade and pushing the EU to diversify its supply chain. The move has drawn criticism from the Kremlin, indicating broader geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025