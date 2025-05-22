Left Menu

EU Enforces Tougher Anti-Deforestation Rules

The EU's new anti-deforestation law designates commodities from Belarus, Myanmar, North Korea, and Russia as 'high risk', requiring strict checks. Brazil and Indonesia are marked 'standard risk', while the U.S. is 'low-risk'. The law affects several key products and mandates compliance checks to prevent deforestation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 22-05-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 16:09 IST
  • Country:
  • Belgium

BRUSSELS, May 22 - In a bid to combat deforestation, the European Union will impose the strictest checks on commodities from Belarus, Myanmar, North Korea, and Russia. This move is a part of the EU's new anti-deforestation law aimed at curbing the environmental impact of imported goods.

Despite historically high deforestation rates, countries like Brazil and Indonesia will see their goods face lighter compliance checks, labelled as 'standard risk.' Meanwhile, countries such as the United States fall under the 'low-risk' category, with even less stringent requirements.

The regulation affects products including soy, beef, palm oil, and wood. Importers must provide verifiable details proving these were not sourced from recently deforested lands, upholding the EU's commitment to environmental sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

