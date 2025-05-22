EU Enforces Tougher Anti-Deforestation Rules

BRUSSELS, May 22 - In a bid to combat deforestation, the European Union will impose the strictest checks on commodities from Belarus, Myanmar, North Korea, and Russia. This move is a part of the EU's new anti-deforestation law aimed at curbing the environmental impact of imported goods.

Despite historically high deforestation rates, countries like Brazil and Indonesia will see their goods face lighter compliance checks, labelled as 'standard risk.' Meanwhile, countries such as the United States fall under the 'low-risk' category, with even less stringent requirements.

The regulation affects products including soy, beef, palm oil, and wood. Importers must provide verifiable details proving these were not sourced from recently deforested lands, upholding the EU's commitment to environmental sustainability.

