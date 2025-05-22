Left Menu

EU Enforces Stricter Deforestation Controls: A Divisive Decision

The European Union's new anti-deforestation law imposes stringent checks on imports from Belarus, Myanmar, North Korea, and Russia, sparing major deforestation countries like Brazil and Indonesia from the toughest rules. Criticized by campaigners and some nations, the law aims to curb environmental damage but faces backlash over risk classifications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 18:43 IST
EU Enforces Stricter Deforestation Controls: A Divisive Decision
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a controversial move, the European Union's anti-deforestation law will subject commodities from Belarus, Myanmar, North Korea, and Russia to the strictest scrutiny. Conversely, nations like Brazil and Indonesia, known for significant deforestation, will experience far less stringent checks. The law, detailed by the European Commission, was unveiled on Thursday.

Dubbed a 'world-first' initiative, the EU law mandates companies to exercise due diligence on products such as soy, beef, and palm oil entering the market. The decision has been criticized by campaigners who argue it unfairly burdens select countries while sparing others with high deforestation rates from the most stringent categories.

Rainforest Foundation Norway expressed disbelief at Brazil's classification as 'standard risk,' given its extensive tropical forest loss. By 2025, high-risk countries face a 9% compliance check rate, compared to just 1% for low-risk entities. Non-compliance could lead to penalties amounting to 4% of an offending company's EU turnover.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025