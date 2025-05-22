EU Enforces Stricter Deforestation Controls: A Divisive Decision

In a controversial move, the European Union's anti-deforestation law will subject commodities from Belarus, Myanmar, North Korea, and Russia to the strictest scrutiny. Conversely, nations like Brazil and Indonesia, known for significant deforestation, will experience far less stringent checks. The law, detailed by the European Commission, was unveiled on Thursday.

Dubbed a 'world-first' initiative, the EU law mandates companies to exercise due diligence on products such as soy, beef, and palm oil entering the market. The decision has been criticized by campaigners who argue it unfairly burdens select countries while sparing others with high deforestation rates from the most stringent categories.

Rainforest Foundation Norway expressed disbelief at Brazil's classification as 'standard risk,' given its extensive tropical forest loss. By 2025, high-risk countries face a 9% compliance check rate, compared to just 1% for low-risk entities. Non-compliance could lead to penalties amounting to 4% of an offending company's EU turnover.

