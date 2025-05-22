IMF Sets Stage for Syria's Economic Revival

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced its readiness to provide technical support to Syria following the lifting of sanctions by the United States and the European Union. Julie Kozack, Director of the IMF's Communications Department, stated the organization is preparing to aid the international community's efforts aimed at Syria's economic recovery.

Syria, whose economy has suffered from a 14-year civil war that concluded last December, is in need of substantial assistance to reconstruct its financial infrastructure. Kozack emphasized the IMF's commitment to offering advice and prioritized technical assistance in its areas of expertise.

The Fund anticipates that the lifting of sanctions will bolster Syria's efforts to tackle economic challenges and progress with reconstruction. The last IMF assessment of Syria's economic policies was conducted in 2009.

