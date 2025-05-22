Indore Mayor Probes Turkish Firm Over Alleged Drone Links to Pakistan

The Mayor of Indore, Pushyamitra Bhargava, has instructed an investigation into a Turkish company working with the city's Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS), following concerns of its potential ties to a drone manufacturer linked to Pakistan. The probe aims to ascertain any direct or indirect connections.

Bhargava, while addressing ANI, revealed that the Turkish company's involvement in ticketing and revenue collection since 2019 came under scrutiny due to alleged relations with a drone supplier. He emphasized the need for an immediate inquiry and stated that operations in the city would cease if any affiliations with anti-India entities are discovered.

State cabinet minister Kailash Vijayvargiya also raised alarms over 'Asisguard', a Turkish firm contracted for digital systems in Bhopal and Indore's metro projects, for its alleged engagement in drone manufacturing used against India. Vijayvargiya stressed that national security remains a priority and any cooperation with hostile elements is intolerable.

(With inputs from agencies.)