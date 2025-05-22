Left Menu

G7 Finance Leaders Tackle Global Economic Imbalances and Russian Oil Price Cap

The Group of Seven finance ministers and central bank governors met to address global economic imbalances, considering a reduced price cap on Russian oil exports. Discussions included new sanctions on Russia and the impact of non-market policies, often implicating China. A draft statement highlighted efforts towards economic security and fair competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 23:23 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 23:23 IST
G7 Finance Leaders Tackle Global Economic Imbalances and Russian Oil Price Cap
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The finance ministers and central bank governors of the Group of Seven (G7) convened in the Canadian Rockies, vowing to tackle "excessive imbalances" in the global economy and to explore reducing the G7 price cap on Russian crude oil exports to $50 a barrel, according to a draft communique.

The ministers also discussed new sanctions on Russia to curb its war in Ukraine, with European Commission Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis noting the current Russian crude price fell below the existing cap of $60 per barrel. The draft statement emphasized the need for analysis of market concentration and supply chain resilience.

Although the draft did not explicitly name China, references to "non-market policies" pointed towards Chinese subsidies and export-oriented strategies. Discussions also covered the impact of low-value package shipments, often exploited by Chinese e-commerce firms like Shein, a subject of concern regarding customs and illicit goods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025