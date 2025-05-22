Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Dhami Intensifies Road Safety Efforts, Addresses Corruption in Recruitment

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami distributed appointment letters to 112 transport constables and launched vehicles promoting road safety. He highlighted the significance of transparent recruitment and the new road safety policy aimed at reducing accidents. The government enforces strict anti-corruption laws ensuring fair job opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 23:59 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 23:59 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh. Image Credit: ANI
In a significant push towards improving road safety, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami distributed appointment letters to 112 newly selected transport constables. The event, held at the Mukhya Sewak Sadan, also saw the launch of two promotional vehicles to enhance awareness on the Chardham Yatra route.

Dhami lauded the hard work and determination of the selectees, emphasizing that their appointment not only marks professional success but bears the imprint of family support and sacrifice. The Chief Minister stressed the importance of the transport constables' role in ensuring road safety, pollution control, and effective operation of passenger services.

Highlighting the government's resolve, Dhami elaborated on the 'New Uttarakhand Road Safety Policy 2025', which seeks a 50% reduction in road accident fatalities by 2030. Furthermore, he addressed the rigorous anti-corruption measures taken, including the introduction of a stringent anti-cheating law, resulting in over 23,000 secure job placements in recent years.

