Iran Warns US of Legal Responsibility Amid Israeli Attack Threat
Iran has declared that the United States would bear legal responsibility if Israel attacks its nuclear facilities. Amid ongoing nuclear talks, Iran warns against Israeli 'adventurism' and pledges a decisive response to threats. The situation underscores the potential for regional conflict.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has issued a stern warning to the United States, stating it would bear legal responsibility should Israel launch an attack on Iran's nuclear facilities. Araqchi's remarks come amid speculation that Israel could be preparing such strikes.
The tensions arise ahead of a new round of nuclear negotiations in Rome, with the U.S. and Iran at odds over Iran's uranium enrichment program. Washington fears the program may lead to nuclear weapon development, a claim Tehran vehemently denies.
Iran has cautioned against 'adventurism' by Israel, its regional adversary, and has asserted its readiness to respond decisively to any threats. The potential collapse of U.S.-Iran talks adds another layer of complexity, as a lack of consensus could heighten the risk of military conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
