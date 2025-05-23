Left Menu

Iran Warns US of Legal Responsibility Amid Israeli Attack Threat

Iran has declared that the United States would bear legal responsibility if Israel attacks its nuclear facilities. Amid ongoing nuclear talks, Iran warns against Israeli 'adventurism' and pledges a decisive response to threats. The situation underscores the potential for regional conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 02:00 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 02:00 IST
Iran Warns US of Legal Responsibility Amid Israeli Attack Threat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has issued a stern warning to the United States, stating it would bear legal responsibility should Israel launch an attack on Iran's nuclear facilities. Araqchi's remarks come amid speculation that Israel could be preparing such strikes.

The tensions arise ahead of a new round of nuclear negotiations in Rome, with the U.S. and Iran at odds over Iran's uranium enrichment program. Washington fears the program may lead to nuclear weapon development, a claim Tehran vehemently denies.

Iran has cautioned against 'adventurism' by Israel, its regional adversary, and has asserted its readiness to respond decisively to any threats. The potential collapse of U.S.-Iran talks adds another layer of complexity, as a lack of consensus could heighten the risk of military conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025