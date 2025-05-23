Left Menu

Kishtwar MLA Commends Indian Army's Staunch Stand Against Terrorism

In a statement, Kishtwar MLA Shagun Parihar praised the Indian Army's decisive action against Pakistan and highlighted the local population's desire for employment over terrorism. Meanwhile, a fierce encounter continues in Chatroo, Jammu and Kashmir, with additional troops deployed to neutralize militants, resulting in the loss of a brave soldier's life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 10:06 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 10:06 IST
Kishtwar MLA Shagun Parihar (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kishtwar's MLA Shagun Parihar has applauded the Indian Army for its staunch response to Pakistan's provocations. She underscored that the common people of Jammu and Kashmir are seeking employment rather than supporting terrorist activities.

"The Indian Armed Forces are adept at responding robustly to any threats from Pakistan," Parihar told ANI. She further noted that citizens in the region are prioritizing career opportunities, indicating diminished support for terrorism. Parihar emphasized that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India will not hesitate to retaliate decisively against any hostile actions.

The ongoing encounter between security forces and terrorists in the Singhpora area of Chatroo, Kishtwar, has entered its second day. According to Army officials, one soldier has sacrificed his life in the line of duty amidst the intense gunfight. Additional troops have been dispatched to reinforce the counter-terrorism measures, as security forces maintain a cordon around the area to prevent terrorist escape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

