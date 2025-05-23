Left Menu

Chandrababu Naidu Seeks Central Support on Strategic Projects in Delhi Visit

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is in New Delhi for high-level discussions with Union Ministers. His agenda includes talks on green energy, defense initiatives, water infrastructure, science collaboration, fiscal policies, and reviewing new criminal laws. Naidu aims to accelerate state projects and seek central cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 10:40 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 10:40 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu embarked on a crucial two-day visit to New Delhi, aimed at securing the Centre's backing for the swift implementation of various state projects. State officials stated that Naidu's agenda involves high-stakes meetings with senior Union Ministers to outline Andhra Pradesh's development priorities.

Kicking off his meetings, Naidu is scheduled to talk with Union Minister for New & Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi, eyeing potential partnerships in green energy projects. Following this, at 11 am, he is set to meet Defence Minister Rajnat Singh to bolster the state's strategic defense and aerospace initiatives. A meeting with Union Jal Shakti Minister, CR Patil, is planned between 12 and 12:45 pm, focusing on critical water infrastructure and pending irrigation challenges.

The Chief Minister's engagements include discussions with Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh, to advance research and innovation collaborations. He is also slated to meet Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, with subsequent participation in a 4 pm key meeting on the implementation of new criminal laws, led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Capping off his day, Naidu will confer with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on digital infrastructure at 9 pm. On May 24, Naidu will attend NITI Aayog's 10th Governing Council Meeting to articulate Andhra Pradesh's governance model and foster nationwide cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

