Stalin Heads to Delhi for NITI Aayog Meeting Amidst Local Protests

On Friday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin departed from Chennai International Airport en route to New Delhi. He is set to attend the tenth meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog, slated for May 24, where he intends to advocate for Tamil Nadu's fair financial rights. On social media platform X, Stalin reiterated his commitment to securing equitable funds for his state, explicitly questioning why AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami appeared disturbed by this endeavor.

Stalin vowed to uphold Tamil Nadu's interests, promising steadfastness in his policies and highlighting a Supreme Court case filed to assert the state's rights. Criticizing the Opposition, he emphasized his dedication to freedom and fair financial allocations. In an already complex backdrop, his agenda includes addressing agricultural challenges his state faces.

Simultaneously, Egmore, Chennai saw protests by the Tamil Nadu River and Tank Irrigation Farmers Association. Farmers demanded timely intervention on crop compensation, budget implementation, and broader policy reforms. Calls for addressing damages from the rains and concerns over digital electricity meters echoed through the rally, pointing to urgent policy action required back in Tamil Nadu. This dual landscape of responsibility amplifies the complexity of Stalin's immediate political climate. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)