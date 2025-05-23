Blaze at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant Under Control, Investigation Underway
A fire erupted at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant in Andhra Pradesh, quickly brought under control by emergency services. Earlier, a significant fire in Nellore district's scrap factory caused widespread concern due to rapid flame spread. Further details are anticipated as investigations continue into both incidents.
A fire engulfed the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant in Andhra Pradesh on Friday, prompting an immediate response from several firefighting units dispatched to the scene.
Steel plant police inspector Kesavarao confirmed that the situation was contained after an intensive operation, with further details pending.
This incident follows a previous major fire on May 17 in Pellakuru Colony, Kovur, within the Nellore district. The earlier blaze erupted in a scrap factory, with combustible materials such as iron scrap, waste items, and plastics intensifying the fire's rapid spread. Thick smoke filled the area, raising alarm among the local populace. (ANI)
