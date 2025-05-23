ECI Elevates Electoral Preparedness Through Tech-Driven Training

The Election Commission of India launched a two-day conference for Chief Electoral Officers at the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management in New Delhi on Friday. The event, organized by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and attended by Election Commissioners Dr. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr. Vivek Joshi, was inaugurated with participant interactions.

The conference's primary focus was to leverage technology for precise and current electoral rolls in forthcoming elections. It congregated senior officials from across the nation to deliberate on election management strategies and innovations. Previously, the Election Commission conducted a training session for Booth-Level Officers and other field officials in April at IIIDEM, marking the third batch from the election-bound state of Bihar.

The ongoing training program involves 229 Booth-Level Officers, 12 Electoral Registration Officers, and two District Election Officers from Bihar. There is also specialized training for the State Police Nodal Officer and accompanying police officials. The ECI aims to familiarize BLOs with statutory responsibilities, supported by IT applications, to maintain error-free electoral rolls.

This initiative is part of a broader training effort at IIIDEM's first phase, which has already trained 555 BLOs from Bihar, West Bengal, and Assam, and 279 Booth Level Agents representing various political parties in Bihar. ECI aims to foster a network of Assembly Level Master Trainers to strengthen BLOs nationwide.

The training for police endeavors to improve collaboration between electoral bodies and law enforcement, focusing on law and order, vulnerability assessments, paramilitary deployment, and adherence to the model code of conduct. ECI highlights the international recognition of its election management practices, with over 3,000 participants from 141 countries, including major democracies, having benefitted from its programs.

