Path to 2047: India's Vision for a Developed Future

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the 10th NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting focusing on the 'Viksit Bharat @2047' vision. Key discussions include enhancing state roles, boosting entrepreneurship, and exploring green economy opportunities, emphasizing India's demographic dividend and developing Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities as growth hubs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 17:43 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to preside over the 10th session of the NITI Aayog Governing Council on May 24, bringing together the country's top state and regional leaders. The focus is on the ambitious goal of 'Viksit Rajya, Viksit Bharat @2047'—a blueprint for transforming India into a developed nation by its centenary of independence.

At the heart of the discussions is the theme 'Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat,' highlighting how critical state-level progress is in fulfilling national aspirations. The agenda emphasizes the pivotal role of entrepreneurship, employment, and skill development as India capitalizes on its youthful demographic. Discussions will target enhancing manufacturing and service sectors, particularly in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, and addressing MSME and informal employment challenges.

Furthermore, the meeting will delve into green economy opportunities with a focus on renewable energy and circular economy strategies. Leaders will share insights and strategies for aligning state-specific initiatives with broader national goals, fostering a collaborative environment for innovation and sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

