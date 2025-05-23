Left Menu

Haryana Health Department Ensures Readiness Amid COVID-19 Surge

Haryana's Health Department remains vigilant amid a rise in COVID-19 cases, with four mild cases reported. The state's health minister assures the public there's no need for panic, as precautions and vaccination have minimized symptoms. Authorities emphasize continued adherence to health guidelines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 17:56 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Amid a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases, Haryana's Health Department is taking vigilant measures to ensure public safety, as outlined in an official statement. Currently, the state reports four active cases, two each in Gurugram and Faridabad, with all cases mild and under home quarantine.

Health officials confirm that all patients were previously vaccinated, which has contributed to the mild nature of their symptoms. Health Minister Arti Singh Rao assures the public there is no need for panic, given the mild and manageable nature of the cases.

The state government has instructed civil surgeons to maintain necessary logistics and facilities, continuing to prioritize public health. Citizens are advised to adhere to COVID-appropriate behavior, with a focus on hand hygiene, mask-wearing, and avoiding crowded places.

(With inputs from agencies.)

