Crisis at Sea: Rohingya Tragedy Unfolds

An estimated 427 Rohingya refugees may have perished at sea due to dire humanitarian conditions in Myanmar and Bangladesh. The United Nations' refugee agency highlights the worsening situation, accentuated by funding cuts, forcing more Rohingya people to undertake dangerous journeys in search of safety and dignity.

Updated: 23-05-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 19:30 IST
An estimated 427 Rohingya refugees are feared dead at sea, a stark revelation announced by the United Nations' refugee agency. The unfolding humanitarian crisis in Myanmar and Bangladesh is seen as a significant factor driving these tragic outcomes.

Hai Kyung Jun, Director of UNHCR's Regional Bureau for Asia and the Pacific, emphasized that the dire situation is exacerbated by severe funding cuts. This is pushing more Rohingya individuals to embark on perilous sea journeys, hoping to find safety and a respectful life.

The call for urgent intervention grows stronger as the international community witnesses a surge in such dangerous journeys, underscoring the urgent need to address the dire situation of the Rohingya people.

