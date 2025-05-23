Himachal Pradesh Seeks Increased Funding for Development and Eco-Conservation
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu requested an increase in funding from the Finance Commission due to the state's geographic challenges. Sukhu aims to discuss tourism, hydro projects, and fiscal discipline at the Niti Aayog meeting. The state also demands more royalties and green bonuses for its ecological contributions.
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has made a compelling case for increased state funding, citing the unique geographical challenges that hill states face. During a meeting with Finance Commission Chairman Arvind Panagariya, Sukhu stressed that Himachal should receive its due share of financial support.
The state government officials presented their case, seeking to amplify Himachal's rights and submitted an additional memorandum. Sukhu intends to further address these issues concerning tourism and hydro projects during the upcoming Niti Aayog meeting, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasizing the need for a major airport in Dharamshala.
The Chief Minister also highlighted the importance of increasing the state's royalty on hydro power and advocated for a green bonus to reward Himachal's contributions to ecological preservation. Finance Commission's chairman assured consideration of these demands.
