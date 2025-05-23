Uniting the Northeast: A Hub of Opportunity at Rising North East Summit

During the Rising North East Summit held in New Delhi, Union Minister Giriraj Singh claimed that the UPA government historically alienated the Northeast from the national focus, but under the current administration, it has found its connection. Handloom and handicrafts inherent to the region, Singh highlighted, could spur job creation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at the event, praised the Northeast for its diversity, describing it as India's most varied part and crucial to the country's development. From trade to tourism, and textiles to tradition, Modi highlighted the region's multifaceted potential.

The Prime Minister further described the Northeast as 'Ashtalakshmi,' underscoring its potential in industries like bio-economy, bamboo, tea production, petroleum, sports, and ecotourism. He emphasized a new world of organic products and energy powerhouse status. The summit, aimed at attracting investment, underscores the importance of the Northeast in India's mission to become a developed nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)