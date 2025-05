Amit Shah's Strategic Bengal Visit Amid Political Tensions

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to visit West Bengal on June 1, attending a government event likely in Kolkata, as confirmed by BJP insiders. His visit assumes significance with anticipated meetings involving the party's core leadership and BJP MLAs.

Discussions around the impending Bengal Assembly elections, scheduled for the next year, are likely, with Shah poised to strategize amid BJP's ongoing statewide preparations.

Controversy stirred earlier this week with Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar's allegations against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee concerning the Murshidabad violence. A fact-finding committee's report, endorsed by the Calcutta High Court, implicates Trinamool Congress councillor Mehboob Alam and criticizes police inaction, directly challenging Banerjee's 'outsider' narrative.

