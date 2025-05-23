Left Menu

Agartala's Grand Tiranga Yatra Salutes Armed Forces with Patriotic Fervor

Agartala celebrated patriotism with a grand Tiranga Yatra, honoring the Indian Armed Forces' valor post-Operation Sindoor. Led by prominent officials, over 2,000 bikers paraded through key areas, fostering national unity. The event attracted citizens and dignitaries, emphasizing collective respect for soldiers and reinforcing national resolve.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 23:23 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 23:23 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a striking demonstration of patriotism and unity, Agartala hosted a grand Tiranga Yatra on Friday, which saw nearly 2,000 bikers cruising through the city's pivotal areas. The event was a tribute to the Indian Armed Forces' courage and sacrifice following their success in Operation Sindoor, according to an official press release.

This powerful rally was spearheaded by Ramnagar MLA Dipak Majumder, Tourism Minister Sushanta Choudhury, and Sports Minister Tinku Roy. As they led the procession, waving the national flag, they engaged with the crowds that gathered. Participants in the rally included citizens, youth groups, and a host of dignitaries, as reported by officials.

Mayor Deepak Majumder acknowledged the bravery of the armed forces, urging citizens to come together in a spirit of patriotism and vigilance. "This rally is not just a tribute, but a loud message of national unity and strength," Majumder stated. Tourism Minister Sushant Chaudhary emphasized the role of such events in fostering national consciousness, particularly among young people.

Chowdhury added, "The Tiranga Yatra today is a proud moment for Agartala, reflecting our deep respect for our soldiers". As the rally wound its way through Agartala's major roads and landmarks, residents lined the streets, cheering and waving flags, and creating an atmosphere vibrant with emotion.

This initiative is part of a larger national campaign aimed at honoring the armed forces and rallying national spirit following a recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier this week, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini also conducted a Tiranga Yatra as part of these nationwide efforts to honor the armed forces for Operation Sindoor.

"Tiranga Yatra is being organized in Ladwa today. Tiranga Yatras are being held across the country...These Yatras symbolize true homage to patriotism and sacrifice...This yatra, more than carrying the tricolour, is a procession of our pledge, bravery, and self-respect. It is dedicated to the brave jawans who, through Operation Sindoor, elevated India's honor, safety, and prestige," Saini addressed the nation. (ANI)

