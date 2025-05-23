Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Threats Shake Global Markets Amid Apple and EU Trade Rows

President Trump has threatened a 25% tariff on non-US made iPhones and a 50% tariff on EU goods, sparking market instability. Apple's production shift to India by 2026 aims to counter these threats. Trump's move follows ongoing tensions in US-EU trade negotiations, raising fears of economic disruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 23:41 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 23:41 IST
Trump's Tariff Threats Shake Global Markets Amid Apple and EU Trade Rows
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold move, President Donald Trump has reignited trade tensions by threatening significant tariffs on both European Union goods and non-U.S. manufactured iPhones. Announced via social media, these threats have caused immediate tremors in global markets, evoking concerns of potential economic disruption.

Trump's declaration of a 25% levy on iPhones purchased in the United States coincides with Apple's ongoing plans to relocate production to India by 2026. This pivot aims to counteract future tariffs and supply chain vulnerabilities, posing challenges for the tech giant as it navigates pressures from the White House.

While the European Union braces for the impact, Trump's aggressive stance marks a return to a fluctuating trade war strategy. With negotiations stalling, the specter of a broadening trade conflict looms large, threatening consumer prices and escalating market volatility globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wireless sensors and renewable energy redefine food production systems

Low-cost deep learning models tackle cervical cancer in resource-limited settings

AI can both empower and erode democratic governance: Here's how

Mastering AI tools and learning skills boosts student writing and well-being

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025