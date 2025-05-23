Trump's Tariff Threats Shake Global Markets Amid Apple and EU Trade Rows

In a bold move, President Donald Trump has reignited trade tensions by threatening significant tariffs on both European Union goods and non-U.S. manufactured iPhones. Announced via social media, these threats have caused immediate tremors in global markets, evoking concerns of potential economic disruption.

Trump's declaration of a 25% levy on iPhones purchased in the United States coincides with Apple's ongoing plans to relocate production to India by 2026. This pivot aims to counteract future tariffs and supply chain vulnerabilities, posing challenges for the tech giant as it navigates pressures from the White House.

While the European Union braces for the impact, Trump's aggressive stance marks a return to a fluctuating trade war strategy. With negotiations stalling, the specter of a broadening trade conflict looms large, threatening consumer prices and escalating market volatility globally.

