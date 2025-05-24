Left Menu

Trump Tariff Threats Roil Markets: iPhone Levies Loom

President Trump has threatened new tariffs, including a 25% levy on imported iPhones, escalating a trade battle with the EU. This move has caused market instability and increased fears of economic downturn. Trump criticizes EU trade practices and targets Apple for not manufacturing in the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 05:03 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 05:03 IST
Trump Tariff Threats Roil Markets: iPhone Levies Loom
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. President Donald Trump has reignited trade tensions by threatening a 25% tariff on imported iPhones, a move aimed at pressuring Apple to manufacture domestically. This announcement has caused a shake-up in global markets, reversing a period of de-escalation in the ongoing trade disputes.

The proposed tariffs could also affect Samsung and other smartphone producers, creating a ripple effect across industries. The White House's dissatisfaction with the pace of negotiations with the European Union has led to the announcement of a 50% tariff on European goods starting June 1, impacting major exports like cars and pharmaceuticals.

Trump's stance underscores his broader strategy to reshape trade policies and secure more favorable terms for the U.S. Despite the upheaval in stock markets and potential economic repercussions, he remains firm on his trade agenda, pointing to ongoing talks with countries like Japan for expanded trade relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wireless sensors and renewable energy redefine food production systems

Low-cost deep learning models tackle cervical cancer in resource-limited settings

AI can both empower and erode democratic governance: Here's how

Mastering AI tools and learning skills boosts student writing and well-being

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025